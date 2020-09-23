Akomolafe, Owasonoye, Ojukwu top list of 137 candidates shortlisted for SAN rank

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offence Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasonoye, his counterpart in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Mr Anthony Ojukwu and Mr Bankole Akomolafe are among 137 successful candidates shortlisted for conferment with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

A press release by the Legal Practitioner’s Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Wednesday said the 137 candidates emerged successful both at advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise.

Acting Chief Registrar of Supreme Court/Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, Hajo Sarki, stated that “All qualified candidates shortlisted are graded under the category system of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, 2018.”

The statement added that the General Public is at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the candidates.

Sarki, however, said any complaint (s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to before a Court of Record in Nigeria.

“Please be informed that in relation to paragraph 12 (2). of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, 2018, Twenty copies of such comments or complaints must be received at the office of the Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee not later than 4.00 pm on Tuesday 13th October 2020 or email: enquirieslppcnigeri@gmail.com.

Other shortlisted candidates include; Delta State Attorney General, Mr Peter Mrakpo, an Abuja based legal practitioner, Mr Bankole Akomolafe, Mr Sule Shua’ Ibu, Muhammad Ndanusa, Adedapo Tunde-Olowu, Charles Oguejiofor, Robert Emukpoeruo amongst others.

A breakdown of the figure showed that while 116 are practising lawyers, the remaining 21 were drawn from the academia.

