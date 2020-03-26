COVID-19: Fuel scarcity back in Abuja, hawkers back to business

As the battle against the dreaded coronvirus scourge hots up nationwide , the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja and its environs may have to contend with aquate shortage Petroleum products as long queues of vehicles surfaced on Thursday evening despite restriction of movements order in force.

According to findings, the queues started building up when information filtered in to town that an instruction had go the Petroleum Tankers Drivers to vacate the nation’s loadiy points by Friday.

As at the Press time, several filling stations had closed shops in the metropolis as the operators claimed that they were observing the stay at order of the Federal Government in order to prevent being effected with the virus.

The few filling stations story opened to the members of the Public were however dispensing Petroleum products at the approved prices by the Federal Government.

An Attendant at one of the filling stations at Asokoro District of Abuja told our Correspondent in confidence that the station would be shut down immediately the available products at the station are exshusted as directed by the management.

According to him,”that you still see us here dispensing products is by grace of God, we are human beings too, we are scared of the deadly disease, we are not even sure of customers coming here, we are going to close shop.

“The best way to arrest the ugly situation is to observe total shut down in the country, this is a global problem, Nigeria government should wake up, we don’t need fuel scarcity to do the right”

Following the long queues being experienced at the filling stations, fuel hawkers otherwise known as black market operators are now back to business.