Coronavirus: Returnee who allegedly hid self discovered at home in Benue

The apprehension in Makurdi, the capital city of Benue State in the past few days over the presence of a returnee (names withheld) who allegedly hid has subsided after he was located by government officials.

Nigerian Tribune reports that his neighbours were said to have avoided the house and raised concern as to why the man did not present himself to the COVID-19 committee set up by the state government.

The committee headed by the state deputy governor, Benson Abounu after series of complaints by neighbours was said to have swung into action and located the man at his Welfare Quarters residence in Makurdi where he isolated himself.

When our correspondent contacted the state commissioner for information, Mrs Ngunan Addingi who is also a member of the committee, she said that after diligent investigations, the committee located the man at his residence in Welfare Quarters where he has been living in self-isolation with his family since coming into the state.

It was also learnt that the man has not shown any symptoms or signs of illness and has been on self-isolation in line with the requirements by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The man was said to have assured the committee that he was aware of the need for him and his family to stringently isolate themselves from members of the public as required by law and that they have been doing so since his arrival in the state.

According to the commissioner, the returnee and his family were examined by the unit.

She added that they did not exhibit any symptoms of the virus.

When asked if the committee had taken his blood sample for testing, the commissioner said, “his blood sample has been taken and sent to Abuja.”