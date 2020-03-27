PDP lauds organised private sector intervention over COVID-19

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Nigerian organised private sector and corporate bodies for their cash donations and other interventions as a response so far to national call, to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The PDP also commended health workers and other public safety functionaries for their sacrifices in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic despite lapses by the Buhari led All Progressives Congress federal government, which had failed in being visible and showing leadership from the front in the effort to combat the scourge.

The People’s Democratic Party said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party alleged that it would be recalled that following the lethargic approach of the Buhari Presidency, the PDP had taken up the onus in calling on the corporate bodies, the organised business community, research and medical institutions as well as public-spirited individuals to immediately come to the rescue.

The party urged the authorities to ensure judicious use of the resources gathered from these donations while calling on other public-spirited organisations, groups, and individuals to join in the overall effort to curtail the impact of the deadly virus in the nation.

The PDP lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari had not demonstrated expected visibility to give hope and direction, as well as douse public apprehension particularly at a time the public space is awash with uncertainties regarding the status of the Presidential villa since his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari tested positive to COVID-19.

The party, however, urged Nigerians not to despair over President Buhari’s failure to make himself available in personally leading in the search for the solution and regularly addressing the nation on the developments on issues related to the pandemic, like other world leaders.

The PDP expressed optimism that despite such manifest leadership failure at this critical time, our nation will definitely overcome the present challenge with our brotherliness and collective resilient spirit, for which we are known all over the world.

The party, therefore, called on all Nigerians not to be overcome by fear and anxiety but remain heedful in following health safety directives, personal hygiene, and social distancing as well as extending charity to one another, while also praying for divine intervention at this perilous time.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had through one of his organisation made a pledge of N50m followed by several other persons and organisation who made donations to the pool of fund as part of the intervention to curtail the spread of the disease.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE