Coronavirus: Nigeria records 14 new cases Thursday, total now 65

14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number of Nigerians with the virus to 65, as at 8.35 pm.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 12 were Lagos cases while the remaining two were in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Out of the 14 cases, six were detected on a vessel, three were returning travellers and one had a close contact with a confirmed case.

A further breakdown of the total 65 cases shows that Lagos has 44 cases, FCT- 12, Ogun- 3, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 1, Edo- 1, Bauchi-1, Osun-1 and Rivers with one case.

From the total of 65 cases, three have been discharged while one death has been recorded.

