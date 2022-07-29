Governor Sanwo Olu commends Runsewe on NAFEST unity bid

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday in a heartfelt manner celebrated and commended Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, for what he described as NCAC boss’s doggedness and patriotism in promoting Nigeria unity and cohesion.

Sanwo-Olu, who was highly elated at Runsewe’s promotion of Nigeria’s indigenous fashion and on this day in the full revelation of the beauty of the south-south dress pattern, praised Runsewe for always putting Nigeria first in his manner of speech, public conduct, dress sense and above all consistent call for the best of Nigerian culture and tradition.

The governor, who received Runsewe and select members of the technical committee on NAFEST insisted that Lagos State will bring a new trend to the hosting of NAFEST in November, noting that the unity of Nigeria should be paramount in the effort of using culture as a veritable avenue of promoting national unity and cohesion.

Earlier in his address, Runsewe disclosed that the technical committee for NAFEST 2022 was in Lagos to put finishing touches to the preparation of the iconic cultural event, appreciating governor Sanwo-Olu for hosting the technical committee and making all participants feel at home in Lagos.

He assured the governor of NCAC’s strategic mission to use culture and arts to bring Nigerians together as well as to steadily promote advocacy for love and temperance among Nigerians, and to bring all shades of opinion in Nigeria to love and respect each other.

