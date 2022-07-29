We need conducive office to rehabilitate victims of Human trafficking in Anambra, NAPTIP tells Soludo

The Anambra State Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mrs Ibadin Judith Chukwu, has appealed to the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to assist the Agency to build a conducive operational office to enable them to work effectively in the state.

Mrs Chukwu, who made the appeal while speaking to Journalists, in Awka, on Friday, in preparation ahead of the 2022 World human trafficking day celebration which comes up on Saturday, July 30th, 2022, noted that the facility if provided, will enable the Agency to render rehabilitation and integrated services to victims of Human Traffickers in the state.

According to the Commander, “the office will also enable us to bring our human trafficking suspects and interrogate them in accordance with the laws of NAPTIP. Our duty is to arrest human traffickers, rescue the victims, rehabilitate and integrate them back into society for a better living. As we speak, we are using a rented apartment without security, our lives are in danger as well. We detained our victims under the custody of the Police, NSCDC, DSS, Immigration and the State Ministry of Women/Social Welfare for safety. The Agency in the state is appealing to Governor Soludo, to assist provide a conducive office to enable us to render effective services to Ndi-Anambra.

She appealed to Nigerians, especially, young boys/girls who are as eager to be rich as so as possible to be mindful of adverts placed on social media, noting that social media has become the fastest means for human Traffickers to get their victims.

She commended the State Commissioner for Police, Echeng Echeng, for his prompt response, whenever there is an emergency.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.We need conducive office We need conducive office

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.We need conducive office We need conducive office

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP