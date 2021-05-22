Gov Ishaku condoles with Nigeria army over plane crash

By Terna Chikpa - Jalingo
Taraba governor, Darius Ishaku

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has condoled with the families and the entire Nigerian Armed Forces over the plane crash that claimed the life of top-ranking military officers including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Attahiru Ibrahim on Friday in Kaduna State.

A statement signed by the senior special assistant on Media and publicity Bala Dan Abu quoted governor Ishaku as describing the death of the officers as shocking and a big blow to the families of the victims, the military and the nation at large.

According to the statement, Ishaku described the late Chief of Army Staff as a highly disciplined officer who assumed the leadership of the army at a time that Nigerians were craving for a change in the military strategy against insecurity in the country.

“The death of the Chief of Army Staff and other victims of the plane crash at this time has robbed the country of their contributions to this highly sought new strategy in the war against insecurity in Nigeria.

“I prayed God to grant the souls of the late military officers’ peaceful rest and their families the fortitude to bear these monumental losses,” Ishaku condoled.

