Gov Ishaku condoles with Nigeria army over plane crash

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has condoled with the families and the entire Nigerian Armed Forces over the plane crash that claimed the life of top-ranking military officers including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Attahiru Ibrahim on Friday in Kaduna State.

A statement signed by the senior special assistant on Media and publicity Bala Dan Abu quoted governor Ishaku as describing the death of the officers as shocking and a big blow to the families of the victims, the military and the nation at large.

According to the statement, Ishaku described the late Chief of Army Staff as a highly disciplined officer who assumed the leadership of the army at a time that Nigerians were craving for a change in the military strategy against insecurity in the country.

“The death of the Chief of Army Staff and other victims of the plane crash at this time has robbed the country of their contributions to this highly sought new strategy in the war against insecurity in Nigeria.

“I prayed God to grant the souls of the late military officers’ peaceful rest and their families the fortitude to bear these monumental losses,” Ishaku condoled.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gov Ishaku condoles Gov Ishaku condoles

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gov Ishaku condoles Gov Ishaku condoles