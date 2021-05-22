CNPP mourns COAS, says Nigeria has lost committed officer, gentleman

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has said the news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, other officers and crew members in an air crash is deeply shocking and a major setback in determination to rout criminal elements laying siege to the country.

The National Chairman of CNPP, Honourable Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje stated this in a statement made available to media in Kaduna on Saturday.

Honourable Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje who is also the National Chairman of Action Alliance Party (AA) said LT. General Attahiru has been leading from the front since his assumption of duties as the Chief of Army Staff.

According to him, his commitment has been total, saying he kept marching on despite huge challenges. Nigeria has lost a fine officer and gentleman.

“My sincere condolences to the Attahiru Family, our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Defense Staff, General Irabor, the Military, and Nigerians in general. May Allah forgive Lt. General Attahiru’s shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdausi.

“My sincere condolences also to the families of the other officers and crew members who lost their lives in the air crash. May their souls rest in perfect peace,” the statement reads.

