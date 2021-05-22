Gunmen attack NSCDC outpost, kill 2 officers, cart away rifles, burn vehicle in Anambra

Latest News
By Michael Ovat-Awka

Gunmen on Friday evening attacked the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) outpost at Nneyi in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the gunmen also killed two officers, set their official vehicle ablaze and carted away rifles.

The information was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State capital, by the state command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Edwin Okadigbo.

According to Okadigbo: “Today, at about 4:35 p.m., some yet to be identified gunmen attacked Civil Defence outpost in Nneyi Umeri in Anambra Eeast Local Government Area of Anambra State, shooting sporadically.

“The officers on duty engaged them in a gun duel and at the end of the duel, two officers of the corps that sustained gunshot injuries from the incident lost their lives.

“Regrettably, their rifles were carted away after which the official vehicle was set ablaze.”

The statement added that the State Commandant, Mr. David Bille, had activated all apparatus in conjunction with other security agencies in the state to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Comments

