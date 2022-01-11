Gov Buni warns against sabotaging Gombe reconciliation

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has declared that there are no plans to review the congresses already conducted in Gombe State as being insinuated in some quarters by those he described as enemies of peace in the state.

Mai Mala Buni who is the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee assured that everything possible is being done to restore peace to the APC fold in the state.

A release made available to Journalists in Gombe contained that, “The attention of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has been drawn to newspaper reports, claiming that the party will review congresses in Gombe state”.

The release signed by Mamman Mohammed, DG Press and Media Affairs To Gov. Mai Mala Buni contained that “Governor Buni wants to make it abundantly clear that he has at no time, said or directed anyone to state on his behalf or the party, anything pertaining the said review”.

The release stated that the report is baseless speculation and a figment of the author’s imagination that does not reflect in any way the position of the party.

According to the release, “It is pertinent to note that, we have gone a long way in reconciling the two prominent members of the party in the person of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Gombe state Alh Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and his brother, Sen. Muhammadu Danjuma Goje”.

“We condemn in strong terms any action deliberately concocted to sabotage the new peace and true reconciliation among these critical stakeholders of the party”, the release further contained.

“The party appreciates all those contributing to the sustenance of this reconciliation in the interest of the state and party” Mai Mala Buni was quoted to have said.

The Chairman once again called on supporters of Governor Inuwa and Senator Goje, to support the peace, reconciliation and brotherhood among the stakeholders.

He said the party will continue to build true reconciliation and cement all differences to promote unity in the party.

