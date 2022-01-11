Chief Ernest Shonekan, former Head of Interim National Government, dies at 85

Latest NewsTop News
By Femi Osinusi

Former boardroom guru and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, is dead. He was aged 85.

He died in Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday, January 11. He was a former chairman of UAC and its first Nigerian Managing Director.

Chief Shonekan was a boardroom guru before he was selected to head the Interim National Government of Nigeria between August 26 and November 17 1993 after the exit of the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida and after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The Interim National Government was later sacked by the regime of late General Sani Abacha.

Details later…

You might also like
Latest News

What we have in Bauchi is not wild poliovirus but circulating vaccine-derived,…

Latest News

NLC berates bill seeking prohibition of health workers’ strike

Latest News

‘Hacker’ denies compromising NIN database as NIMC reiterates security of…

Latest News

Police recruitment: Documentation of prospective candidates begins

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More