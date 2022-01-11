Chief Ernest Shonekan, former Head of Interim National Government, dies at 85

Former boardroom guru and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, is dead. He was aged 85.

He died in Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday, January 11. He was a former chairman of UAC and its first Nigerian Managing Director.

Chief Shonekan was a boardroom guru before he was selected to head the Interim National Government of Nigeria between August 26 and November 17 1993 after the exit of the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida and after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The Interim National Government was later sacked by the regime of late General Sani Abacha.

Details later…