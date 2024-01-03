Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has assured retired civil servants in the state of relief as the state government implements the 2024 budget.

He gave the assurance In his New Year message to Nigerlites , adding that the budget has already been assented by him into law almost one week ago after its passage into Law by members of the State House of Assembly and taken to him for his assent.

Niger Governor, however reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritise the welfare of civil servants; hence, the need for a conducive working environment to increase productivity in the state civil service.

“It is expected that those at the helms of affairs will operate more from the fields than office, as we plan to embark on a tour of all the 25 Local Government Areas of the state to physically interact with the stakeholders in local government areas , get their opinions about the administration, as well as listen to their yearnings and aspirations with the view to adopt most effective ways to serve them better,” the Governor declared .

He further emphasized that project supervision would be more intense to put the contractors on their toes and frequently carry out inspections to ensure that the projects were executed according to contract agreements and specifications, especially as infrastructure and urban renewal were top in the 2024 budgetary allocation.

Maintaining that the agricultural revolution of his administration would make headway this new year 2024, stressing that the sector was given the second-highest budgetary allocation in the state just as he assured that words would be put into action to boost national policy on food security.

The Governor stated further that this year would be promising for business owners and those who desired to start one, hilighting that his administration “is poised to provide an enabling environment for new businesses to spring up and for existing ones to thrive”.

Governor Umaru however, observed that the state government would do everything humanly possible to be able to actualize the great plans for a new Niger, saying all hands must be on deck; while the citizenry must give their unflinching support and cooperation for the overall growth and development of the state, regardless of their socio- economic and political affiliations.

