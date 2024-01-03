Niger State Government has entered into a service-level agreement with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Niger State Chapter.

The partnership was signed at the Government House Minna.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Musa Bawa Bosso, and the Chairman, Niger Food Security Systems and Logistics Company Limited, Chief Sammy Adigun signed on behalf of the State Government while AFAN Chairman Niger State Chapter, Alhaji Shehu Galadima signed on behalf of the Association.

In the agreement, AFAN will serve as outgrowers of different kinds of food for the 2024 dry season farming while Niger State Government will provide 550,000 hectares of land to 35,000 farmers to produce three million tonnes of food.

The farmers are to use their own lands and water resources while the State Government will provide them with inputs worth N30 billion.

According to the agreement, the state Government will get back its money from the produce and 40 per cent ratio of the profit will go to the farmers while the government will take the remaining 60percent ratio.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, also known as Farmer Governor, who described the agreement as a milestone in his revolutionary plans for the Agricultural sector, said the State will soon cease to be regarded as a civil service State, pointing out that plans are on for the State to make a transition from subsistence to mechanised farming.

Umaru Bago said the State Government is investing five billion dollars ($5biilions) with most of the investment centred on mechanisation, where 300 tractors and other farming equipment will soon be shipped to the State.

While assuring AFAN that the State Government will secure their farmlands and all arable lands will be cleared to drive away all criminal elements, stressing that security of lives and property remains paramount to his government.

He appealed for total commitment from AFAN for the agreement to achieve the desired result.

Chairman, of AFAN Niger State Chapter, Alhaji Shehu Galadima appreciated Governor Umaru Bago for his foresight in revamping the Agricultural sector, adding that a lot has changed for good in the sector since the inception of his administration.

He added that the agreement signed would make farming become a business venture and would add value to the economy of the State.

Chairman, Niger Food Security Systems and Logistics Company Limited, Chief Sammy Adigun, said the agreement entered into will serve as an invitation to others to join the farming business and tap from the enormous wealth that abounds in it.

Farming tools were presented to the Farmer Governor by AFAN.

