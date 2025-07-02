Gov Aliyu commissions key road projects in Mabera

The projects, which mark a turning point for residents who have long endured the effects of perennial flooding, include Chima-Rai Jumu’at Mosque Road to Mabera Roundabout, completed at a cost of ₦502 million;

Unguwar Rogo Police Station Junction to Mabera Roundabout (1.32km), costing ₦729 million;

and 800m Mabera Roundabout to Musa Lukuwa Jumu’at Mosque leading to the Eastern Bypass, delivered at ₦756 million.

“These are not just roads, they are lifelines,” Governor Aliyu declared.

“For years, Mabera made headlines during the rainy season for all the wrong reasons. Today, we are rewriting that story with action, not promises.”

The governor revealed that the projects come with modern dual-side drainage systems, aimed at ending the cycle of seasonal flooding that often rendered the area inaccessible and disrupted livelihoods.

The commissioning ceremony attracted dignitaries from across the country, including the Executive Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, who served as the special guest of honour.

The governor expressed gratitude to Governor Okpebholo for attending despite his tight schedule, describing his presence as a show of solidarity and friendship.

Aliyu further underscored his administration’s broader commitment to rehabilitating and constructing township roads across Sokoto State.

“Our aim is to deliver roads that are pothole-free, flood-resilient, and reflective of a modern, growing state,” he said.

He called on residents of Mabera to take ownership of the infrastructure and ensure its maintenance. “These projects belong to you. Protect them, maintain them, and let them serve generations,” he urged.

The governor also paid tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and acknowledged the mentorship of his political father, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, whom he described as a pillar of guidance.

As the newly commissioned roads officially opened for public use, the mood in Mabera was one of celebration, marking a fresh chapter in the area’s history — one defined by accessibility, resilience, and renewed hope.