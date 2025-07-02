Nigeria remains committed to advancing reparative justice — NHRC

The Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr Salamatu Sulaiman, has declared that Nigeria remains resolute in its commitment to advancing reparative justice.

The NHRC chairperson spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the 7th regional consultation of the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) in West Africa.

She said the consultation marks the beginning of a renewed journey towards justice for African people of African descent.

“It is a journey that demands our collective efforts, unwavering determination and audacious leadership.

“We can transform the ideals of reparation and build a more equitable future for all,” she said.

Human rights institutions and key stakeholders across West Africa, who participated in the event, raised alarm over the increasing constriction of civic space in the sub-region and called for urgent collective action to safeguard human rights and democratic freedoms.

In his speech, the President of the Network of National Human Rights Institutions in West Africa (NNHRI-WA), Dr. Joseph Whittal, decried the escalating threats to civic freedoms and called for a shift towards a human rights-based approach to addressing migration issues across the continent.

“As human rights institutions, we cannot claim to be fair to our countries or institutions if we do not take migration issues seriously,” Whittal said and emphasised the role of NHRIs in monitoring migration trends and protecting vulnerable populations.

Also speaking, Barrie Freeman, Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), underscored the need to protect migrants and to ensure civic space remains open for citizens to exercise their rights without fear or repression.

Freeman warned that the shrinking space for civil society and the stifling of public participation pose a significant threat to democratic governance, peace, and human rights in the region.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC of Nigeria, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to promoting human rights and deepening regional cooperation among NHRIs.

He said, “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the NHRC in Nigeria and added that, from the early days under military rule to the present democratic era, the Commission has remained a key actor in defending human rights and promoting democratic accountability”.

The NHRC boss said the Commission has grown from a single office to 38 locations nationwide, receiving and resolving an average of two million human rights complaints annually.

He added that the NHRC has issued several indictments and paid compensation to victims of violations, highlighting its role as a quasi-judicial body.

Ojukwu stressed the urgent need for solidarity among West African NHRIs in confronting the rising tide of human rights violations across the region, exacerbated by military takeovers, terrorism, internal displacement, and the impact of climate change.

“Our shared challenges are formidable, but not insurmountable when we stand together. The promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights can only be realised if NHRIs remain alive to their mandates and are supported to discharge their responsibilities as gatekeepers of human rights,” he said.

The consultation which was supported by the ECOWAS Commission, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and UNOWAS brought together heads of national human rights institutions, international partners, and key government officials to deliberate on strategies for strengthening civic space, migration governance, and regional cooperation in human rights promotion.

