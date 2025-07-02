Those who left PDP will come back – Damagum

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has said that those who left the party will come back following the resolution of internal disputes within the party.

He stated that members who had exited the party for various reasons could now return, as their concerns had been addressed and the PDP was united again as one family.

He said they should know that no place outside the PDP could be as accommodating.

“To those that are contemplating, they should know that they have no place and there is nowhere that will be as accommodating as our party. But if they feel otherwise, I would wish them good luck.

“But I know they will run back,” Damagum said.

The Acting Chairman made these remarks while addressing the media, flanked by the newly reinstated National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

He said: “As you can see, we are all here as the National Working Committee (NWC) of this party.

“We remain united despite all the challenges. We have sat down to discuss all thorny issues and trash it out today.

“We have agreed that we have already proposed by the last NEC, that the NEC meeting scheduled for 23rd, 24th and 25th will still hold. To our members, I want to bring good tidings, that your party is intact.”

“To APC, I want to send a message, that you can continue to harass, and buy our members. But the 2027 election is between Nigerians and APC.

So, it is better to start now and correct your ways.”

Damagum said, “Hunger, insecurity, arbitrary extortion of Nigerians is more than overwhelming,” and urged the ruling party to amend its approach, especially regarding economic and security challenges.

He added, “We are not conquered. We are law-abiding citizens. We deserve to be heard. For democracy to thrive, people must say their minds. People should be listened to and policies should be people-oriented. It is not for the few.

“Our leaders have already come together to give us this leadership. This is what you can see in this NWC. And I keep reiterating, this is the only party in the country that has lasted this long.”

The party chairman stated that, as PDP, “We have mastered the art of conflict resolution. We know our problems and we solve it within ourselves.

“To those that are contemplating, they should know that there is no place and there is nowhere that will be as accommodating as our party.

“But if they feel otherwise, I will wish them good luck. But I know they will run back.”

He said the party would take a decisive stance on those whose actions, in the name of the party, bring disrepute to the main opposition.

“I want to re-emphasize that if you are a member of the People’s Democratic Party, we are drawing a line for those that go to demarket the party.

We will watch them and take appropriate actions at the right time.

“If you believe in this party, you should be an ambassador that protects the fortunes that this party has given to the citizens of this country when it was there.”

