Gov Adeleke suspends OSIEC Chairman, Members

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Governor Adeleke suspends,

The Osun State governor, Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has ordered the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Mr. Segun Oladitan.

Also suspended according to a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by Hon. Tesleem Igbalaye, Secretary to the State Government, were Mr. Yusuf Oyeniran, Alhaja Suibat Adubi, Prince Yinka Ajiboye,Mrs. Abosede Omibeku,Mr. Dosu Gidigbi and Mr. Wahab Adewoyin are all members of the commission.

The statement however stated that,
“This suspension is the sequel to several petitions bothering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said Chairman and members of the Commission.”

“Pending the outcome of an investigation into the allegations against the suspended Chairman and members of the Commission, the Secretary to the Commission shall hold forth in running the affairs of the Commission”, the statement affirmed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Dele Momodu, Sowore, ex-APC aspirants fix roundtable for Abuja

Latest News

Akwa Ibom commissioner clears air on 13% derivation arrears

Latest News

Adeleke’s inauguration signals victory for us ― PDP

Latest News

2023 census: NPC develops training strategy for workforce

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More