Gov Adeleke suspends OSIEC Chairman, Members

The Osun State governor, Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has ordered the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Mr. Segun Oladitan.

Also suspended according to a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by Hon. Tesleem Igbalaye, Secretary to the State Government, were Mr. Yusuf Oyeniran, Alhaja Suibat Adubi, Prince Yinka Ajiboye,Mrs. Abosede Omibeku,Mr. Dosu Gidigbi and Mr. Wahab Adewoyin are all members of the commission.

The statement however stated that,

“This suspension is the sequel to several petitions bothering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said Chairman and members of the Commission.”

“Pending the outcome of an investigation into the allegations against the suspended Chairman and members of the Commission, the Secretary to the Commission shall hold forth in running the affairs of the Commission”, the statement affirmed.

