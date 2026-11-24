The Gombe State chapter of the Nyesom Wike-backed main opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the proposed N100 billion Sovereign Promissory Note Discounting Programme being pursued by the outgoing administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, barely two months before the commencement of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP made its position known in a press release issued by its Publicity Secretary, Abdulkadir Ahmad Dukku, and made available to journalists in Gombe.

Recall that in a letter dated 4 November 2026, addressed to the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly and acknowledged by the Assembly on the same day, Governor Inuwa Yahaya requested legislative approval for Gombe State to participate in the Sovereign Promissory Note Discounting Programme II.

The PDP said it had discovered that, under the proposed loan arrangement, the state would be committing its people to a N100 billion financial obligation.

The party stated that, “This is nothing short of broad daylight robbery against the long-suffering people of Gombe State, a calculated looting of public funds in the dying days of a failed administration.”

It lamented that, based on the loan conditions, approximately N8.333 billion would be deducted monthly from the Federation Account for 12 consecutive months to service the debt.

The party opined that, “This could consume over 60% of the State’s monthly FAAC allocation, placing enormous and unbearable pressure on the finances of the incoming administration and potentially crippling its ability to meet essential obligations such as salaries, healthcare, education, and social welfare.”

The PDP declared that, “This is a deliberate booby trap, a wicked financial landmine planted by Governor Inuwa Yahaya to sabotage his successor and punish the people of Gombe.”

It stressed that, “The people of Gombe deserve to know what this N100 billion commitment is intended to finance. Otherwise, this is not borrowing for development, but for diversion, deceit and personal enrichment.”

The PDP called the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to what it described as reckless borrowing by Governor Inuwa Yahaya, despite the president’s efforts to increase revenue allocations to state governments.

The party noted that the governor was pursuing the borrowing arrangement less than 60 days before the commencement of the general elections.

“We call on Mr President to urgently call Governor Inuwa Yahaya to order. Gombe State is the third poorest state in Nigeria, with over 86% of its population living in multidimensional poverty. Hence, priority should be given to improving living conditions rather than committing the state’s future revenues to additional ruinous financial obligations,” it added.

It further stated that, “Furthermore, banks and financial institutions should exercise extreme caution and refrain from granting fresh loans to Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration, which is approaching the end of its tenure, because no responsible administration will accept to service such a debt to the detriment of the poor masses.”

The PDP declared that, “Gombe State belongs to its people and to those residing in the state legally. Its future must not be mortgaged for the convenience, greed and desperation of an outgoing administration that has already squandered over seven years of opportunity.”

It further declared that, “The PDP will not stand by while the outgoing government attempts to sell the future of our children to finance his final greed. The PDP will resist this borrowing through every lawful means available.”