The Interim National Working Committee (INWC) faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Dr Tanimu Turaki, has blamed the killing of at least four persons during a political rally in Delta State on what it described as the persistent use of “violent rhetoric” by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The faction also called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the attack on the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, as well as the public identification and international blacklisting of those responsible for political violence by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP recalled that the attack occurred when gunmen opened fire while the NDC Delta Central senatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was addressing supporters. The incident reportedly left at least four persons dead and several others injured.

The PDP faction reacted to the violence on Tuesday in Abuja through its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who described the incident as a consequence of what he called the APC’s persistent use of violent rhetoric in the build-up to the 2027 elections.

It said, “The President, as the leader of the APC, said in 2022 that power must be grabbed, snatched and run away with, and further declared in 2026 that all is fair in politics.

“These two statements alone, coming from their leader, were the adrenaline that APC followers needed to unleash unmitigated mayhem on opposition parties.

“With this latest attack and the deaths and injuries it caused, the world can now clearly see the fruits of the evil seed planted by the APC through violent communication.”

The INWC condemned the killing of the victims, including Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro, and expressed sympathy with their families and those injured in the attack.

It alleged that APC leaders and members had repeatedly issued threats against opposition supporters and voters, citing statements attributed to Senator Fadahunsi of Osun State, the Chairman of Kuje Area Council and the APC Chairman in Edo State.

According to the party, intimidation of opposition figures in Delta State had become a recurring pattern, alleging that at least two deadly attacks targeting opposition elements had occurred in the state in November alone.

The PDP faction, however, called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately disavow what it described as his previous war and anti-opposition rhetoric.

It urged security agencies to ensure that the investigation ordered by the Inspector-General of Police into the latest attack was thorough and transparent, with the findings made public.

The party also demanded that other incidents of political violence across the country be investigated with the same level of seriousness.

The faction further urged security agencies, particularly the police, to demonstrate neutrality and professionalism, especially against the backdrop of allegations that some police personnel were present at the scene of the attack but failed to provide assistance.

“Nigerians need responsible leadership that does not sacrifice the peace and unity of the country at the altar of political domination and elections,” it added.