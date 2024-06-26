Gombe State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that 152 suspects have been arrested for various hard drug-related offences in the last one year.

Out of the number, the Agency has secured 51 convictions while 117 cases are pending before the Courts just as it was able to counsel 124 clients.

The Agency had also seized 2,112.295 kilogrammes of drugs including 2,020.473 kg of Marijuana and 91.822kg of psychotropic substance.

In order to create awareness of the negative impact of drug abuse, the Agency led other stakeholders in a sensitisation roadwalk against drug abuse and trafficking.

The event was part of activities to commemorate the 2024 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking which is being celebrated on June 26 every year, with the theme, ‘The evidence is clear, invest in prevention’.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Okechukwu Nkere, while speaking, said that the campaign was aimed at creating awareness of the dangers of substance abuse.

“The NDLEA wants to help the public to live a healthy drug-free life through the sensitisation campaign. There is no gain in drug abuse, N100 drug can ruin a life, many are dying while others are in psychiatric hospitals as a result of drug abuse,” he said.

According to Okechukwu Nkere, religious leaders are the major stakeholders in terms of creating awareness of the dangers of drug abuse.

He stressed that “This is because we cannot be everywhere in Gombe, but once we enlighten them, they can take the message to the people.”

He urged Gombe State residents to key into the state government’s project on drug abuse, to save the lives of the younger generations just as he recommended proper medical treatment of drug victims to effectively control the menace.

According to him, “The problem is, instead of taking the victims to rehabilitation centres, they try to manage the case at home.

“We have a functional rehab centre which is the cheapest in Nigeria, you can sponsor one person, he doesn’t have to be your relations.”

He said that the Agency conducted 79 sensitisation exercises with different groups.

The road walk which commenced from Tashan-Dukku and terminated at the Gombe Emir’s Palace, was attended by various groups comprising NYSC members and Civil Society Organisations among others.

