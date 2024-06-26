The disconnect has severely affected the university’s operations, leaving student dormitories and other facilities without power.

The situation arose after the BEDC reportedly increased the university’s monthly electricity charges by over 200%.

A source within the university, who requested anonymity, revealed, “The University was paying about N80 million for electricity consumption. However, the Disco suddenly increased it to between N200 and N280 million.”

Due to this substantial hike and the university’s inability to meet the new charges, the BEDC proceeded with the disconnection.

As a result, UNIBEN has been forced to rely on power generators, which are insufficient for the entire campus.

The source added, “We can’t deliver on official work 100 per cent because it is only the administrative block that the generator can power throughout working hours.

“For Heads of Department offices, Deans, and students’ hostels, the generators are put on for specific hours because of the cost of fueling them, in addition to noise pollution.”

When approached for comments, Mrs. Evelyn Gbiwen, Head of Branding and Corporate Communications at BEDC, cited directives from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for the increased tariff.

“In one month, they (UNIBEN) were billed over N200 million, they paid N79 million. The following month, they were billed above N100 million, and they are still owing.

“It is a general policy that when customers don’t pay their bills, they will be disconnected. And it is when such customer pays his bills that he would be reconnected,” Gbiwen explained.

Contradicting these claims, UNIBEN’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, stated, “UNIBEN is neither indebted nor is the institution owing BEDC a dime.

“They shot up the monthly bill from N80 million to N250 million. And the school said the action was not acceptable. That is the bone of contention.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE