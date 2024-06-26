The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA said it has arrested a total of 360 suspects in connection with various drug-related offenses and illicit trafficking of drugs in Anambra State.

The NDLEA State Commander, Onyeishi Daniel disclosed this during the 2024 United Nation’s Day Against Drug Abuse at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on Wednesday.

Onyeishi said the essence of the lecture and awareness campaign was due to the prevalence of drug trafficking and abuse amongst young people especially students, adding that the command had within a period of one year seized over 2.885 tons of illicit drugs including cannabis and other dangerous substances.

“The command is unwavered in the combating of the drug menace because we believe that the best prevention is to ensure that illicit drugs are not available. Towards this, between June 2023 to June 2024, a total of 360 suspects were arrested, 197 suspects have been successfully prosecuted while 258 were counselled/rehabilitated and 2.8557 tons drugs were seized.

He said this year’s event with the theme “THE EVIDENCE IS CLEAR: INVEST IN PREVENTION” couldn’t have come at a better time as it focuses on intervention strategies rooted in science, research, compassion and full respect for human rights.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu who was represented by Prof Solomon Nwigbo, while commending NDLEA, highlighted the university’s approach to ending illicit trafficking of drugs and abuse by students.

He said the university has built a centre for psychological services and centre for counseling and career development whose efforts combine with other resources to build human development.

In his reaction, the chairman of the occasion and the traditional ruler of Awka, Eze Gibson Nwosu, represented by his Palace Secretary, Chief Pius Okonkwo described this year’s International Drug Day as very apt especially as the prevalence of drug abuse persist in the society.

“This type of event should be organized in Nigeria and here in UNIZIK in line with the fight against drugs, we should carry it to primary and secondary schools. Drug trafficking and selling of hard drugs have entered primary schools in Nigeria. It doesn’t bring peace to our society, rather it brings chaos. Some of the youths are being pushed by the hard drugs they take and that’s why the society is suffering.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE