The National Coordinator of the L-PRES World Bank project initiative, Mr Sanusi Abubakar, has disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, through the project, is focusing on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) drive to improve a more productive and commercially viable livestock production to boost the economy.

Abubakar, while speaking in Sokoto on Wednesday during a tour and assessment exercise of components, said the PPP drive was fundamentally embraced to further encourage, boost and sustain entrepreneurial business and activities within the livestock sub-aspect of agriculture.

He said the federal government was passionate about responsive implementation of its plans hence the visit to know the level of preparedness of the state government towards accomplishing the desired mission and objective of the project.

He said “It is part of our commitment and plans to ensure that PPP is enhanced to provide more reliable and profitable utilisation of the drivers and components.

“We have visited the state’s modern abattoir, dairy plant among other critical drivers. We have heard disclosures and their production various capacities through the various processes of production from start to finishing stages.

“We are determined to strengthen both quantity and quality capacities of the production through sustained intervention”, he explained.

The Coordinator noted that Sokoto state was already placed on stage 2 of the positive driver which gave L-PRES the space to push forward its mission.

Abubakar, while noting that the key and necessary instrument and driver was finance which he assured would be guaranteed for ease of access to those in the business, also commended the commitment of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for doing well to reposition all aspects of agriculture for viability.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of the Livestock and Butcher Association, Abdullahi Minjin Yawa, said with the intervention of L-PRES, more cows, camels and meat would be produced in larger quantities for commercial and local consumption including by-products.

“We have the capacity and the demand is there.

“Modern Abattoir and installations are available to fast track production levels for output. All we need is a sustained intervention that will enhance the business for economic prosperity in the state and beyond”, he said.

