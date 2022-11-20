Gombe governor lauds Dukku Emirate for cooperating, supporting his administration

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has again lauded the people of Dukku Emirate for rallying support for his administration.

The governor made the commendation at a civic reception organized by development associations in honour of the Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Haruna Abdulraheet 11 following his conferment with the National honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari recently describing the reception as a show of love and respect for the monarch.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the governor said that the recognition of the Emir for the honour was a credit to the state in view of his contributions to national development while in active service.

Inuwa Yahaya also used the occasion to call on the people of the state to remain vigilant in matters of security considering the influx of strangers from neighbouring states due to insurgency in the subregion.

He further appealed to politicians to shun politics of bitterness, intimidation, violence and campaign of calumny as the nation geared towards the 2023 elections.

The governor commended the foresight of the convener of the meeting maintaining that such events drive and promote unity and togetherness, urging other communities to emulate such.

Chairman of Dukku local government council, Jamilu Ahmed Shabewa, said that the conferment of the national honours on the Emir came at the right time in recognition of his tireless commitment to the good of humanity.

The guest speaker at the occasion, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Alkali, represented by the State Commissioner of Finance, Mohammed Gambo Magaji, harped on the gains of corporate and social responsibility of organisations and individuals towards addressing societal needs.

Adamu Alkali, therefore, urged the people to remain receptive to government, private and individual investments for economic and physical development.

In his remarks, the Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Haruna Rashid, CON appreciated the government and people of the state for identifying within the Emirate in all development concerns in the state.

The elated Emir also called on sons and daughters of the Emirate especially development associations that initiated and successfully conducted the reception in his honour to ensure the development of the area.

He then dedicated the CON award to the entire people of the emirate for their unwavering support to his leadership.

The historic event had in attendance commissioners for education, rural development, trade and commerce amongst other personalities.