Gombe gets ultra-modern NYSC permanent orientation camp

…as Gov Inuwa Yahaya completes construction in Boltongo

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has completed the construction of an ultra-modern permanent orientation camp for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Boltongo, Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The facility, designed to provide a conducive, safe and comfortable environment for corps members during their orientation programme, is equipped with essential modern infrastructure and facilities to meet the demands of a standard NYSC orientation camp.

These include solar-powered electricity for reliable and sustainable energy supply, adequate water facilities, befitting accommodation, recreational facilities and an internal road network, among other supporting infrastructure.

The project is in line with Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment to strengthening institutional infrastructure, promoting youth development and creating an enabling environment for national service and integration.

Beyond providing a permanent home for NYSC orientation activities in Gombe State, the facility is expected to enhance the experience of corps members, improve camp administration and position the state as a welcoming destination for young Nigerians serving their fatherland.