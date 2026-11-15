ROSOWA, Special Marshals visit traffic crash victims at ATBUTH, donate items

The Bauchi Sector Command of the Road Safety Officers’ Wives Association (ROSOWA), in conjunction with the Special Marshals, on Saturday paid a sympathy visit to road crash victims receiving treatment at the Trauma, Accident and Emergency as well as Orthopaedic Departments of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi.

The visit was in commemoration of the 2026 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims week, during which crash victims are sympathised with.

The visit was jointly led by the Chairperson of ROSOWA, Prof. Ruth Caleb, who was represented by her Deputy, Mrs, and the State Coordinator of Special Marshals, SM Godwin Obioha, who was represented by the Secretary, SM Janet Tenebe.

The items donated included hospital needs, detergents, soaps, beverages, water and other things, while prayers were offered for the victims’ quick recovery.

Speaking during the visit, the ROSOWA Chairperson explained that the gesture was meant to encourage the crash victims that they were not alone in their pain.

She added that the visit would serve as a reminder to them that, in spite of the conditions in which they found themselves, society had not forgotten them but was feeling their pain with them.

Caleb then advised road users to be careful and obey all traffic regulations in order to stay alive and enjoy life, especially in these “ember” months when traffic volume is on the increase.

Also speaking, the Special Marshals State Coordinator, SM Godwin Obioha, warned drivers against overspeeding, overloading, use of old and worn-out tyres as well as mixed loading of human beings and animals.

He also warned that the Corps would not spare any driver caught violating any of the traffic regulations, stressing that appropriate fines and other punishments would be invoked.

The Special Marshals Coordinator assured that members, who are volunteers, would continue to support the Regular Marshals in ensuring that the roads remained safe for all road users.

The management of the Trauma Centre appreciated ROSOWA and the Special Marshals for taking the initiative, saying it would serve as a morale booster for the patients and improve their response to treatment.

He later led the team to the various wards where the crash victims were receiving treatment.

All the victims appreciated the visit and commended the gesture, describing it as most important in identifying with them at the time they needed support the most.

Members of the NYSC Road Safety Club (Cadets) participated in the visit as part of their community service.