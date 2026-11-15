Olopade hails Tinubu’s sports reforms

The Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its sports development initiatives, saying the reforms introduced under the President’s leadership have restored confidence in Nigeria’s sports sector and attracted increased private-sector investment.

Olopade, who revealed that he had approached the management of Premium Trust Bank to consider supporting the Principal’s Cup, which he described as a multi-billion-naira grassroots sports development project, said the bank had agreed to support the initiative.

Olopade attributed the growing interest of corporate organisations in Nigerian sports to the policies and leadership of President Tinubu and the steps taken so far by the NSC through its Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, and himself as the Director-General.

He said, “I just told the Managing Director of Premium Trust Bank, Dr Emmanuel Efe Emefienim, to support the Principal’s Cup, a multi-billion-naira project, and they have agreed. The truth is that when you have a system that is properly structured and built on integrity, the private sector will naturally support you.

“What President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done in sports, alongside myself and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, is simply amazing. I have always maintained that, whether people like it or not, we are doing something constructive for Nigerian sports. The private sector is watching, assessing our activities and gradually developing confidence in the system.”

Olopade described the period as a new era for Nigerian sports, noting that increasing private-sector investment and the support of media partners were indications that the country’s sports administration was moving in the right direction.

He also quoted President Tinubu’s position on rewarding Nigerians who represent the country successfully at international competitions, stressing that athletes deserved improved welfare packages and adequate support to encourage them to achieve more.

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“Let me quote the President of Nigeria: when you go out to represent Nigeria and perform well, a grateful nation is waiting to reward you. What this simply means is that the reward system is here to stay, and our athletes are enjoying it and are ready to do more for the country.”

Olopade said he was particularly pleased with the attention being given to athletes’ welfare, grassroots sports development and sustainable investment in the sector under President Tinubu.

“I am so pleased and grateful to God that, as Director General of the National Sports Commission, I have a leader in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is showing the way through the right policies, improved welfare packages and grassroots sports support,” he added.