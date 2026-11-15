How to prevent food spoilage during power outage

December often means fuller refrigerators and freezers as households stock up for Christmas and other festive activities.

However, it is also a period when power cuts can interrupt food storage and cause refrigerated and frozen items to warm up.

As food temperatures rise, bacteria can multiply and increase the risk of foodborne illnesses. The danger is that contaminated food does not always have an unpleasant smell, taste or appearance.

Knowing how to store food during an outage and when to discard it can help protect your family and reduce unnecessary waste.

Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed

A refrigerator works like a cooler box, retaining cold air to keep food at a safe temperature. When you open the door, cold air escapes and warmer air enters, causing the temperature inside to rise.

During a power outage, avoid opening the refrigerator and freezer unless necessary. Let everyone in the household know that the doors should remain closed until power is restored. If you need something, take it out quickly and close the door immediately.

Keeping the doors shut helps preserve the cold temperature and gives your food more time before it becomes unsafe.

Know how long food stays cold

A closed refrigerator can keep food at a safe temperature for approximately four hours after a power outage begins. A full freezer can maintain its temperature for about 48 hours, while a half-full freezer can last approximately 24 hours.

A full freezer stays cold longer because frozen items help maintain one another’s temperature. However, these time estimates depend on keeping the doors closed throughout the outage.

Note the time the power goes off so you can monitor how long your food has been without electricity. This information will help you decide when to transfer perishable items or discard food that may no longer be safe.

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Prepare your freezer before the festive season

Freezing food you do not intend to use immediately can help preserve it for longer. Before the festive season, organise your freezer and group frozen items together to help them retain their cold temperature during an outage.

Avoid leaving unnecessary spaces between frozen items, as a fuller freezer generally stays cold longer than a nearly empty one. You can also freeze bottles of water ahead of time to provide additional cooling during an extended power cut.

Use a cooler and ice to protect perishable food

If an outage lasts longer than four hours, transfer perishable food to an insulated cooler with ice or frozen gel packs. Arrange the items so that they remain surrounded by ice, and keep the lid closed as much as possible.

You can also freeze water in bottles before the festive season and use them as ice packs when necessary. If power cuts are frequent in your area, consider purchasing block ice in advance. Larger blocks generally melt more slowly than smaller ice cubes.

Where possible, use a food thermometer to confirm that perishable items remain at or below 4°C. This helps you determine whether they are still safe to keep.

Know which foods to discard

Not all food can be saved after a prolonged power outage. Perishable items such as meat, poultry, seafood, milk and cooked leftovers may become unsafe if they remain above the recommended refrigerator temperature for too long.

If refrigerated food has been above 4°C for more than two hours, it should generally be discarded. Do not assume that food is safe simply because it was covered or stored in an unopened container.

For food safety, follow recommended temperature and storage guidelines rather than relying on how the food looks or smells. When in doubt, discard it instead of risking foodborne illness.

Do not taste or reheat food to test safety

Food contaminated with harmful bacteria may still look, smell and taste normal. Therefore, tasting a small portion is not a reliable way to determine whether something is safe to eat.

Reheating also does not necessarily make contaminated food safe. Some bacteria produce toxins that may remain even after cooking or reheating.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health advises against tasting food to determine whether it is safe after a power outage. If you are unsure how long an item has been exposed to unsafe temperatures, discard it.

Check food before refreezing

Not every item that has started to thaw needs to be discarded. Some frozen foods can be safely refrozen if they still contain ice crystals or remain at a temperature of 4°C or below.

However, food that has completely thawed and remained above the recommended temperature may no longer be safe. Check the temperature and condition of frozen items before returning them to the freezer.

Avoid refreezing food simply because it still looks normal. Temperature is a more reliable indicator of safety than appearance.

Keep ready-to-eat food available

Preparing for power cuts also involves having food that does not require refrigeration or cooking. Stock up on shelf-stable foods, such as bread, biscuits and canned fish, before the festive season.

Keep these items in a cool, dry storage area and check their expiry dates before use. Having a small supply of ready-to-eat food can reduce the need to open your refrigerator repeatedly or prepare meals during an outage.

Also, maintain good hygiene when handling food. Wash your hands before preparing meals, clean food preparation surfaces and dispose of any leaking or spoiled items safely.

Power cuts do not always mean that all the food in your refrigerator and freezer must go to waste. Keeping appliance doors closed, using ice to preserve perishable items and checking food temperatures can help extend storage time during an outage. However, food safety should always take priority over avoiding waste. When an item may have been exposed to unsafe temperatures for too long, discarding it is the safer choice.