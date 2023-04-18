Reactions have started trailing the defeat of Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, in the just concluded Adamawa gubernatorial election.

Recall Binani was on Sunday morning declared the winner of the Adamawa governorship poll with no result announced by the now-suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner for the State, Barrister Hudu Yunusa.

But, in recent development, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Adamawa governorship election.

Fintiri was declared winner after a supplementary election held on Saturday, April 15, and having polled 430,861 to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Binani who scored 396,788 votes.

Social media reacts

Nigerians have since taken to social media to express their views on Binani’s “painful” loss, with some calling on the APC candidate to go to court to challenge Gov Fintiri’s victory.

@joyMichaels20: “AISHA BINANI GO TO COURT OOOOO!!!!!”

AISHA BINANI GO TO COURT OOOOO!!!!! — ÀĞÙ ÑWÀÀÑÝÌ Ñwààfòŕ ìģbò (@joyMichaels20) April 18, 2023

@Uptownthehommie: “Say Hello to Governor Aisha Binani NTA Governor Elect!”

Say Hello to Governor Aisha Binani NTA Governor Elect! David Hundeyin Mr. Peter Obi Fintiri pic.twitter.com/LM8LI5VjMT — Tochukwu ( Obi/Datti Data Boy ) (@Uptownthehommie) April 18, 2023

@gidwa94941: “Aisha Binani should soaked the acceptance speech paper and drink am with sugar now!!!!”

Aisha Binani should soaked the acceptance speech paper 📄 and drink am with sugar now!!!! pic.twitter.com/mpT4jEvnzI — Dr.Giwa 🇳🇱 🕊️ (@gidwa94941) April 18, 2023





@AlhajaOfAbuja: “Aisha Binani is a dangerous person. Women can be dangerous too, it isn’t gender specific. She wants to manipulate her way to become Governor but Justice prevailed. Fear such women even more than men.”