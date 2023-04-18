Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has charged governors of South-West states to come together and work on a better way of replicating what he described as the lofty legacies left behind for the region by the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Iba Adams made this call on Tuesday in Lagos during the celebration of Eledumare Festival 2023, which took place at Fagba area of the state and attended by royal fathers, led by the Onifako of Ifako Kingdom, Oba Taofeek Oyeyinka Fatusi; the Hausa and Igbo communities in the area, among others.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while making the call, which he tagged: “Pathways to Sustainable Economic Development in the South West,” noted that Yoruba nation remained the pride of the country and “the pacesetter in sustainable economic development.”

According to him, the South West region had for years championed the cause for the progressive ideals of government, declaring pointedly that “during the years of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo as premier of Western region, there was evidence of tremendous socio- economic development across the Western Region.”

Iba Adams recalled that many developmental projects were brought into being by then government of Chief Awolowo, saying that the Western Nigeria Development Corporation (WNDC) that financed mega corporations was established in 1958 to encourage plantation development with six agricultural plantations covering 20,517 acres in collaboration with cooperative societies.

He said the WNDC became the clearing house for multitude of companies, established for the rapid industrial development and revolution of the region, listing the companies to include the cement factory, WAPCO at Ewekoro, Ogun State; asbestos and roofing sheets factory, Nigerite Ltd; Wemabod Estates, owner of Western House tallest building then on Broad Street and other estates; National Bank, Wema Bank, Nigerian General Insurance, Great Nigeria Insurance, Odua Textile Mills Ltd, among others.

“It is interesting to note also that the Odua Investment was the largest conglomerates in Nigeria as at 2004 with assets worth over N10 trillion.

“Apart from this, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo as Premier of the Western Region created more jobs by vast industrialization drives and even paid the Western Nigeria Civil servants the highest salaries far above that of the Federal Government.

“All these were achieved between 1951 and 1959 without Oil revenue, and without collecting any foreign loans.

“The late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s administration also touched the road construction with bitumen and laid road network covering over 2,000 kilometers throughout the region.

“That was the enduring legacies of the late Chief Awolowo that we all cherished till date in our history,” Iba Adams stated.





“Therefore, l am appealing to our governors in the South West to come together and work on a better way of replicating these lofty legacies,” he urged.

“The introduction of Amotekun in South West, (except Lagos) is a testimony of the South West region’s strengths in making this dreama reality.

“Finally, l think this is the pathways to sustainable economic development in the region and I believe this could be achieved if we bring the socio- economic template of the Awolowo years to bear in developing future projects in the South West,” he posited.

Speaking on the Eledumare Festival, which commenced 21days ago, with the grand finale being held at the venue, the Yoruba generalissimo said the truth remained that it is only God that deserved to be celebrated uninterruptedly for the long period and even more.

Adams said the celebration was loaded with programmes, including prayers, fashion show, visit to motherless homes, sport competitions, cultural display, among others, noting that they were organized on daily basis.

“With all these programmes, I believe we have played significant role in our efforts to fulfill our part in the promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition.

“Therefore, we look forward to a future of abundant reward and blessing,” he said.

“So as we celebrate the grand finale of Eledumare Festival today, I have a very strong belief that God will always reward our efforts as we continue to set the pace for cultural rebirth across Yoruba land and and even beyond,” he added.

Adams, therefore, applauded the leaders and members of the OPC from across all the local governments in Lagos for “embarking on this spiritual journey with us.”

The event witnessed Muslims and Christian clerics as well as Traditional leaders offering prayers for the peace of the country, while cultural displays also took place.

