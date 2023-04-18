Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has disclosed that it has perfected plans to start prosecuting defaulting and illegal estate developers at the Urban and Regional Tribunal.

This was as it said that it would also consider dragging them to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for causing both government and off-takers economic losses.

This disclosure was made by the Director, Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima when he led other Management staff to demolish illegal encroachment and structures in water channels around Kukwaba District.

Galadima who also toured Katampe, on monitoring and inspection duties, noted that the actions of many of the developers amounted to economic crimes, which the EFCC can beam further searchlight on.

He stated that apart from the losses they incurred, each time their illegal structures were demolished, both off takers who subscribe to their property, and the government also suffer economic losses.

He said the resources being committed into the demolition exercise, was enormous that it cannot be allowed to go just like that.

According to him, the case of the developers in Kukwaba demonstrates how responsible citizens ought not to handle economic activities.

He disclosed that the developers know that the area they encroached upon was a reserved green area, because it is located on water channels, yet they were illegally selling to off takers and also building on it.

