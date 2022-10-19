Girls counselled on self esteem

GIRLS have been advised to build up their self esteem to enable them TO achieve a life-long success.

The Assistant Publisher of a local tabloid, The Ika Weekly Newspaper, Mrs Tessy Ashien, gave the advice in Agbor at a one-day lecture to mark this year’s International Day of the Girl-Child in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

In her lecture with the theme “Our time is now, our rights, our future”, Mrs Ashien said that healthy self esteem remained a key factor to helping children navigate through adulthood.

She canvassed the support of the family and teachers to ensure that the girl-child gets it right at a younger age to help curb issues detrimental to them in the future.

In her opening remarks, the convener of the programme, Deputy Speaker, Delta State Youth Parliament, Hon. Gloria Obush, advocated the need for the girl-child to be inculcated with the right values, given access to education and healthcare to build herself, thereby giving her the opportunity to lead a productive and fulfilling life.

Obush encouraged all to work in tandem with the theme to enable young girls to soar.

In their goodwill messages, the Vice Chairman, Ika South Local Government Area, Patience Agboma, represented by Mrs Tanko; Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Girl-Child, Mrs Perpetual Njosi and the Director of Humanitarian Services, Revive Africa Initiative, Comrade Faith Ukpeweru, lent their voices in support of the grooming of the girl-child to enable her have a voice in the society.

Meanwhile, the celebration of the international day in Warri North of the state was rounded off with a visit to schools in the kingdom, including Ogbunbiri and Ogbudugbudu Secondary Schools by the Egbema Academic Welfare Association (EAWA).

“We have successfully visited quite a number of schools in Egbema kingdom to distribute education materials to female students to mark this year’s International Day of the Girl-Child.

“We all need to join hands to help the girl- child get quality education because neglecting the education of an Egbema born girl- child is an awaiting danger,” spokesperson of the association, Comrade Mercy Agbedeyi has said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE