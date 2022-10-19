‘Edo govt to expand telemedicine to two senatorial districts in 2023

THE Edo State Commissioner for Health, Professor (Mrs) Obehi Akoria, has pledged that the state government would expand telemedicine programme to Edo Central and North senatorial districts of the state in 2023

Akoria, who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Benin City, explained that the telemedicine offers health services virtually through video conference.

“By the first quarter of next year, we will have activated another health facility in another senatorial zone to serve the underprivileged.

“We focus on underserved people, people who cannot pay for themselves and those living with co-morbidities, hypertension, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and chronic obstructive airway disease,” she said.

The commissioner maintained that achieving universal health coverage is a non-negotiable goal and priority towards strengthening the healthcare system in state.

She said that the Primary healthcare gateway and the Health Insurance gateway had been fully activated to achieve universal health coverage.

