The Vice Chancellor of Taraba State University, Prof. Sunday Bako, said on Friday that the university is conducting biometric verification for staff to eliminate ghost workers.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Governor Agbu Kefas, during a media chat in Jalingo, alleged the presence of ghost workers in the university and declared that he would not pay them.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, while interacting with journalists, said the institution’s management has made staff verification a priority to ensure accurate identification of both academic and non-academic staff.

Prof. Bako disclosed that the decision aims to create a database of staff to improve the university’s screening system.

According to him, the system captures both biometric data and the National Identification Number (NIN) of all staff to provide accurate data and move away from the traditional file presentation screening method.

“We want to move away from the normal screening of file presentation. We are implementing biometric verification, linking it with staff National Identification Numbers (NIN), to have accurate data of staff in Taraba State University.

“We want to create a database of staff and improve the screening system of the university, which we believe will end the issue of ghost workers in the institution,” Prof. Bako disclosed.

The Vice Chancellor also informed that the university management, the Taraba State government, and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University, have reached an understanding to ensure a stable academic calendar.

“Thank God, ASUU is not going on strike anytime soon. We have done everything possible to ensure a stable academic calendar in the university, and thank God ASUU understands our efforts and has shelved the planned strike.

“At the tripartite meeting between the management, ASUU, and the government representative, we discussed what is possible and what is not. The feasible actions were taken immediately, and the government gave assurances. ASUU has seen the commitment of the government to address their issues.

“Regarding the demand for fencing, we informed them that we have received external support to address the matter. I believe the national body of the union is convinced that both the university management and the Taraba State government are committed to addressing ASUU’s demands in the university.

“I wish to sincerely commend Governor Agbu Kefas for his support toward ensuring the accreditation of courses in the university and the attention given to the institution to maintain academic standards,” the Vice Chancellor expressed.