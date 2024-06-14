The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has stated that the problem of land grabbing will soon come to an end in the state.

The monarch stated this while receiving the Police Wives Association (POWA) led by the wife of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mrs Egbetokun in Lagos.

He said his influence would be used to deal with perpetrators, accusing them of conniving with few policemen for material gains.

This was just as he appealed to those encouraging terrorism to give peace a chance.

“The problem of land grabbing will soon come to an end.

“I will use my influence to deal with them.

“They connive with few of the police men for material gains.

“Lets appeal to those encouraging terrorism to please give peace a chance,” he said.

According to him, Lagos is going to progress and all will be better, adding “that what others neglected to do, you will do. The lives of officers and other ranks should be attended to.”

Meanwhile, Akinolu urged members of the POWA to make the country better by educating their children, and training them in the way of the lord.

He also urged the government to put in more money for the Force to be able to perform.

The monarch asked Nigerians to pray and cooperate with the current President Bola Tinubu, saying that he has good plans for the betterment of the country.