Screen diva, Genevieve Nnaji, has refused to return to all social media platforms, including Instagram, since she exited eight months ago.

The actress, who has not featured in movies for some years, shocked many of her followers in May 2022 when she deleted all her posts on her Instagram page amid fears that she fell into depression.

She stayed away from social events and was said to have relocated to the United States where she was believed to be seeking medical attention.

With 8.2 million followers on Instagram, the popular actress has not made a post on her Instagram page since last year as her fans continued to ask about her whereabouts and her state of mind.

Genevieve made first public appearance in November 2022 when she delivered a speech on how to drive expansion of Africa’s creative and cultural industries.

She had described the creative industry in Africa as a thriving economy, adding that the industry can be bigger four times that of its current $5 billion it contributes to the African economy annually.

R observed that Genevieve has not made another public appearance since November last year and has continued to stay away from social media engagements.

It was learnt that Genevieve has returned to the United States where she’s currently staying.

