By Seyi Sokoya

The encomiums and tributes that greeted the 60th birthday celebration of the senior pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, will continue to linger on in the minds of the celebrant and his family as dignitaries from all walks of life joined the church to make the diamond jubilee a remarkable one.

The celebration commenced with a mini service at the Prayer Chapel of the church on January 25 as family members and close associates celebrated the Metropolitan cleric.

An open cathedral event that featured a music concert and tribute service in celebration of Pastor Adefarasin was later held on January 28 at the House on the Rock Church auditorium.

Top gospel musicians, comedians and celebrities who are members and friends of the church, including Comedian Forever, MC Abey, Timi Dakolo, Moses Blizz and Mike Abdul, among others, also seized the event to celebrate the cleric.

The event was followed by a reception later at Koi Restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos, while the celebration was wrapped up with a special thanksgiving service tagged “Senior Pastor’s Appreciation Day” on January 29.

Testimonies by members and those that have crossed the path of Pastor Adefarasin also greeted the ceremony at the church. Many people poured encomiums and tributes on the celebrants, especially on his impact on the growth of the church in Nigeria and propagation of the gospel in the country and beyond.

The author of many books was also commended on his annual multi-denominational gospel concert, popularly known as, “The Experience”, which is widely described as another contribution of Pastor Adefarasin to the world’s gospel.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the event were the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief (Mrs) Folorunsho Alakija; the Founder of the First City Monument Bank, Chief Subomi Balogun, his his wife, Chief (Mrs) Abimbola Balogun; CEO/Managing Director at SCOA Nigeria Plc, Dr Massad Boulos; founder of Society for Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), Mrs Sarah Boulous, among others.





President Muhammadu Buhari also extended his greetings to Pastor Adefarasin as he turned 60, saying, “I join family members, friends, congregants of House on the Rock and well-wishers in felicitating the spiritual leader, who has dedicated his life to propagating the gospel of Christ, and serving humanity, especially with The Rock Foundation.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “I joined family, friends, associates and the members of House on the Rock church to appreciate Pastor Paul Adefarasin as he celebrates his diamond jubilee. Dear Pastor Paul, as you clock 60, I pray the Almighty God continues to use you as a tool for the good of mankind. Amen.”

