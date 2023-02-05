The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) says the forthcoming general elections will be in focus as it marks its 14th Founder’s Day.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Benjamin Mordi, Manager, Media and Public Relations of the Society on Friday in Lagos State.

The society also said that it would leverage the occasion to honour some Nigerians with awards of selfless service to God and humanity.

According to the society, those to be honoured include the Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr Johnson Chukwu and the Executive Director, Sidmach Technologies, Mr Mike Olajide.

Also listed are the Principal Partner, Adedolapo Fayomi & Co. (Chartered Accountants), Mrs Adedolapo Fayomi, and the General Superintendent, The Acts of Apostle International Church, Prophet. Z.B. Adeboriota.

The society said that a major focus of the ceremony would be the 14th Founders’ Day Annual lecture to be delivered by Mr Monday Ubani, a Human Rights Activists and Social Commentator.

It said Ubani would be speaking on the theme “Credible Elections: A Desired Paradigm Shift and Pathway to Responsible Governance.’’

The society said that the event would be graced by a former Head of State and Patron of the society, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, who is the Father of the Day.

Other expected are the Olu Akpata of Akpata, Kogi State, Oba (Dr) Fredrick Balogun, as the Royal Father of the Day, Captains of Industry as well as other distinguished personalities.

The society said that the award would hold on Feb. 8, at the AGIP Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit-making interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into local languages.





It publishes, distributes, and raises funds for Bible work.

So far, the society has the complete Bible in 27 Nigerian languages while translation/revision is ongoing in 10 others.

