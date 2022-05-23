Gate collapses, injures many in Biu LG during distribution of palliatives

Many people were injured in Biu town during the distribution of palliatives in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State at the weekend.

Senator Ali Ndume who represents Borno South Senatorial District revealed this in Maiduguri on Monday, saying “it was unfortunate for this incident to happen in Biu.”

He said: “Over a dozen of my supporters were injured at the weekend when the main gate of Biu Local Government Lodge collapsed in the process of sharing palliatives.

“All the hospital bills of the injured were settled to enable my supporters to return to their communities safely.

“My intention was to meet the delegates and assure them of more dividends of democracy if given the mandate again.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“I was overwhelmed with the turnout of party delegates and supporters to meet in five councils of Biu, Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar, Shani, including Marama of Hawul.”

He noted that with the large turnout of women who were led by his wife, each was provided with a token of N3,000 and a wrapper.

Speaking on constituency projects, he disclosed that very soon, trucks of fertilizers are to be distributed to genuine farmers in nine councils.

Other completed projects in the district are the sinking of about 104 boreholes across nine councils in the constituency.

He added that three primary schools were also built and equipped in Chibok and Gwoza Local Governments Areas.