Gate collapses, injures many in Biu LG during distribution of palliatives

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Gate collapses, injures many in Biu LG during distribution of palliatives, Borno govt constitutes five-man, kidnap of six officials by Boko Haram/ISWAP

Many people were injured in Biu town during the distribution of palliatives in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State at the weekend.

Senator Ali Ndume who represents Borno South Senatorial District revealed this in Maiduguri on Monday, saying “it was unfortunate for this incident to happen in Biu.”

He said: “Over a dozen of my supporters were injured at the weekend when the main gate of Biu Local Government Lodge collapsed in the process of sharing palliatives.

“All the hospital bills of the injured were settled to enable my supporters to return to their communities safely.

“My intention was to meet the delegates and assure them of more dividends of democracy if given the mandate again.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


“I was overwhelmed with the turnout of party delegates and supporters to meet in five councils of Biu, Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar, Shani, including Marama of Hawul.”

He noted that with the large turnout of women who were led by his wife, each was provided with a token of N3,000 and a wrapper.

Speaking on constituency projects, he disclosed that very soon, trucks of fertilizers are to be distributed to genuine farmers in nine councils.

Other completed projects in the district are the sinking of about 104 boreholes across nine councils in the constituency.

He added that three primary schools were also built and equipped in Chibok and Gwoza Local Governments Areas.

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

PDP primaries: Former minister, others clinch Kwara senatorial tickets

Latest News

Two PDP Senators lose return bids in Ondo

Latest News

Senator Aduda emerges PDP Senatorial candidate for fourth time in FCT

Latest News

2023 election: Court strikes out Emefiele’s suit against INEC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More