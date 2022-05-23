22-year-old arrested for pouring petrol on murdered Lagos sound engineer

A 22-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Usman Abubakar has been arrested by the police in Lagos for pouring petrol on the corpse of the sound engineer, David Imoh, who was set ablaze in the Lekki area of the state.

The state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement, while refuting a social media report that those, who were paraded by the police last week were not the real culprits, said that seven persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Hundeyin said that Abubakar was arrested a day after the state police boss, Abiodun Alabi paraded six suspects in connection with the dastardly act.

The police PRO said, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a writeup making the rounds on social media by a faceless DSS officer, claiming a cover-up by the Police in the unfortunate lynching of David Imoh on May 12, 2022.”

“The Command wishes to debunk this writeup as nothing but a cunningly-crafted work of fiction ill-intended by some unpatriotic persons and warmongers to cause disaffection, and possibly ethnic war, amongst Nigerians.”

Hundeyin also added that “The Lagos State Police Command again confirms that the Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division arrived at the active crime scene, promptly arrested four suspects and rescued the other two persons under attack. The numerous observers of the arrests, some of whom made videos, can attest to this.”





The police image maker also stated that “It is therefore ridiculous, frivolous and laughable that the suspects were allegedly paid a miserly One Hundred Thousand Naira each to admit and take the fall for murder.

“Further investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department led to the arrest of two other suspects. All six suspects were paraded before the press by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc on May 20, 2022. A seventh suspect, Usman Abubakar, aged 22 (not the mastermind), who literally poured petrol on the victim, was eventually arrested the next day. This brings the total number of arrested suspects to seven.”

He also added that “Furthermore, not only has the State Director of DSS in Lagos State confirmed to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police that the alleged officer was unknown to them, he equally confirmed that the DSS neither arrested nor handed over any suspect to the police.

“CP Alabi, therefore, urges Nigerians to disregard the write-up as a mischievous attempt by fifth columnists to cause trouble within the country.”

