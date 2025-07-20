FUTMinna VC cries out over inadequate hostel accommodation

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, has expressed concern over inadequate hostel accommodation for students at the university’s permanent site in Gidan Kwano, Minna, and called on well-meaning individuals and organisations to invest in addressing the challenge bedevilling the institution.

Professor Kuta made this known during the commissioning of Alewa Canteen, built in partnership with Shelter Suites and Hotels, at the main campus of the university along the Minna-Bida highway.

He explained that, in response to the accommodation shortfall, the university recently established a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) unit aimed at collaborating with private sector investors to increase the availability of student hostels and enhance the overall campus experience and academic success.

The VC also noted that one of the institution’s long-standing issues—access to quality food for both staff and students—has been addressed with the commissioning of Alewa Canteen, which is expected to support a more conducive learning environment.

According to him, “the university’s location had made it challenging for the community to access good food. However, Alewa Canteen has brought relief for staff and students as they can now access quality food without having to travel long distances to the town.”

Kuta added that the canteen reflects the university’s vision of utilising local resources and making locally produced goods competitive with imported alternatives.

“The university has greatly benefited from the family of Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Aliyu, Sardauna Minna. We extend our sincere appreciation for their unwavering support, which has been vital to our growth and in our commitment to addressing the needs of our community and creating a conducive environment for learning,” the VC declared.

In her remarks, the CEO of Shelter Suites and Hotels, Hajiya Maryam Ibrahim Aliyu, said, “We are honoured and grateful for this wonderful opportunity. Having worked on the canteen for about 18 months, it is exciting to see it finally open.”

The facility was officially declared open by the General Manager of the Niger State Tourism Corporation, Hajiya Zainab Mohammed, who noted that the canteen is scheduled to commence operations in August.

Meanwhile, the Alewa Canteen features a range of amenities, including a shawarma joint, suya spot, barbing salon, main dining area, restrooms, and offices for staff.

