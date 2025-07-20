Newly installed Eruwa chief imam, Olore, is dead

The Chief Imam of Eruwa in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alhaji Abdulkareem Abdulsalam Olore, has passed away.

One of his children, Amodu Kareem, confirmed the death to TribuneOnline in a telephone conversation, disclosing that the Islamic cleric died on Sunday afternoon at his residence in the Sango area of Eruwa.

He added that the remains of Alhaji Olore would be buried later today in line with Islamic rites.

Alhaji Olore was officially installed as the Chief Imam of Eruwa in June, ending years of controversy over the succession to the position following the demise of his predecessor, Alhaji Yakub Adesina.

