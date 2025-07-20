WAEC to release 2025 May\ June exam results August 4

All is set by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to release the results of its 2025 May\ June secondary school certificate examination (WASSCE) on or before Thursday, August 4.

The council noted that it had just finished marking the candidates’ scripts and would release the results within the said period.

The Head of National Office of WAEC Nigeria, Dr Amos Dangut, made this known on Sunday in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Lagos by the head of Public Affairs Unit of the organisation, Mrs Moyosola Adesina.

The statement was a reaction of WAEC to refute a viral claim by a section of social media platforms that WAEC had cancelled all the papers written during the examination.

The organisation described the media report as fake news, noting that it did not know the purported press statement or any other information claimed to be in it.

According to WAEC, “Our attention has been drawn to a press statement alleging the cancellation of all the papers written during the just concluded WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025. According to the press statement dated Saturday, July 19th, 2025, being circulated on social media platforms, the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with WAEC, had cancelled the said examination due to widespread examination malpractice, coordinated leakage of question papers, and unauthorised digital dissemination of exam materials.

“The WAEC management would like to state unequivocally that the spurious press statement being circulated did not emanate from the Council. The said examination has not been cancelled.

“Though the source of that information cannot be ascertained, the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination.

“As a matter of fact, the marking scripts for the said examination have just been concluded, and results will be released on or before Thursday, August 4, 2025.

“So, the Council would like to use this opportunity to inform the general public and all stakeholders that all information from the Council is disseminated via our official and verified social media handles, as well as accredited media platforms across the country.

“Similarly, all press releases are issued and signed by the Public Affairs Department of the Council on behalf of the Head of National Office.

“We, therefore, urge our stakeholders and the general public to disregard the said publication.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

