FUTMinna commissions food canteen

The Federal University of Technology,
Minna (FUT Minna), in partnership
with Shelter Suites and Hotel, has officially commissioned the Alewa Canteen, a new food and hospitality hub designed to
improve the quality of campus life for
students and staff.
The commissioning ceremony, held on
Thursday, 17th July 2025, at the Main Campus, marked a significant milestone in
the University’s drive to provide accessible
and quality amenities.
Shelter Suites and Hotel, owned by the esteemed family of Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Aliyu, the Sardauna Minna, funded and executed the project.
ALSO READ: Ekiti seeks N175.75m NRDF grant to diversify economy
The canteen was formally commissioned by Hajiya Zainab Mohammed, General Manager, Niger State Tourism Corporation,
who commended the project as a positive
contribution to the state’s development and
praised the Aliyu family for their enduring
legacy of service.
In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof.
Faruk Adamu Kuta, expressed heartfelt
appreciation to the Aliyu family for their
consistent support of the University’s development initiatives.
“The family of Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Aliyu has
been a pillar of support to FUT, Minna over
the years. This canteen project is a
testament to their unwavering commitment
to our institution’s growth,’ Prof. Kuta noted.
He highlighted the challenges faced by staff and students in accessing quality food due to the campus’s distance from Minna town and emphasized that the Alewa Canteen aligns with FUT Minna’s mission to promote local solutions and sustainable development.
Speaking on behalf of Shelter Suites and
Hotel, the CEO, Hajiya Maryam Ibrahim
Aliyu, expressed her appreciation for the
collaboration with the University.
“We are honoured to be part of this achievement after over 18 months of
planning and construction, we are thrilled to see Alewa Canteen come to life. We look
forward to officially stating operation in
August and providing quality meals to the
University community,” she said.
The Director of Physical Planning and
Development, QS Aisha Mohammed,
provided a breakdown of the facility’s
features. These include the main dining hall,
restrooms, five staff offices, and exterior outlets such as a shawarma joint, suya
spot, and a barbing salon.
In his vote of thanks, the Deputy Vice
Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Abdullahi
Mohammed, described the project as a
major upgrade for campus life, emphasizing its local craftsmanship and community impact.
Earlier in the event, the Dean of Student
Affairs, Prof. Bashir Ganiyu, welcomed
attendees and praised Shelter Suites for its
vision and responsiveness to student needs.
Dignitaries present included Ambassador
Zubairu Dada, former Minister of State for
Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Bala Mohammed of
the Niger State Supply Company and a close associate of Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Aliyu, University Management staff; students, and members.