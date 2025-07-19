FUTMinna commissions food canteen

The Federal University of Technology,

Minna (FUT Minna), in partnership

with Shelter Suites and Hotel, has officially commissioned the Alewa Canteen, a new food and hospitality hub designed to

improve the quality of campus life for

students and staff.

The commissioning ceremony, held on

Thursday, 17th July 2025, at the Main Campus, marked a significant milestone in

the University’s drive to provide accessible

and quality amenities.

Shelter Suites and Hotel, owned by the esteemed family of Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Aliyu, the Sardauna Minna, funded and executed the project.

The canteen was formally commissioned by Hajiya Zainab Mohammed, General Manager, Niger State Tourism Corporation,

who commended the project as a positive

contribution to the state’s development and

praised the Aliyu family for their enduring

legacy of service.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof.

Faruk Adamu Kuta, expressed heartfelt

appreciation to the Aliyu family for their

consistent support of the University’s development initiatives.

“The family of Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Aliyu has

been a pillar of support to FUT, Minna over

the years. This canteen project is a

testament to their unwavering commitment

to our institution’s growth,’ Prof. Kuta noted.

He highlighted the challenges faced by staff and students in accessing quality food due to the campus’s distance from Minna town and emphasized that the Alewa Canteen aligns with FUT Minna’s mission to promote local solutions and sustainable development.

Speaking on behalf of Shelter Suites and

Hotel, the CEO, Hajiya Maryam Ibrahim

Aliyu, expressed her appreciation for the

collaboration with the University.

“We are honoured to be part of this achievement after over 18 months of

planning and construction, we are thrilled to see Alewa Canteen come to life. We look

forward to officially stating operation in

August and providing quality meals to the

University community,” she said.

The Director of Physical Planning and

Development, QS Aisha Mohammed,

provided a breakdown of the facility’s

features. These include the main dining hall,

restrooms, five staff offices, and exterior outlets such as a shawarma joint, suya

spot, and a barbing salon.

In his vote of thanks, the Deputy Vice

Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Abdullahi

Mohammed, described the project as a

major upgrade for campus life, emphasizing its local craftsmanship and community impact.

Earlier in the event, the Dean of Student

Affairs, Prof. Bashir Ganiyu, welcomed

attendees and praised Shelter Suites for its

vision and responsiveness to student needs.

Dignitaries present included Ambassador

Zubairu Dada, former Minister of State for

Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Bala Mohammed of

the Niger State Supply Company and a close associate of Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Aliyu, University Management staff; students, and members.