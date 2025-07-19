My husband always throws out suitcases, other belongings, insults my parents —Wife

I’m sorry for all I did —Husband

A Sharia Court in Kaduna, Kaduna State, has dissolved a two-year-old marriage between a couple, Hanira Sanusi and Alyu Yunusa, over irreconcilable differences.

The judge, Malm Salisu Abubakar Tureta, dissolved their marriage following a petition for divorce filed by Harira.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Harira accused Aliyu of calling her parents names and humiliating her.

“He will often throw out my suitcase and other belongings.

“He seized my wedding gifts and humiliated me,” she said.

She prayed the court to order Aliyu to allow her access to her belongings.

On his part, Aliyu, who did not deny the allegations, apologised to her in court.

Aliyu granted the request of Sanusi and made one pronouncement of divorce to her.

READ ALSO: My husband grabs, squeezes my breasts any time he wants sex — Wife