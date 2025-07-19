10 smart things to pack for a Nigerian road trip

Nigerian roads can be unpredictable. From sudden traffic hold-ups to fuel scarcity or even the lack of a mobile network in some places, it’s important to plan.

This article is your ultimate checklist of things you should pack for a smooth, fun, and stress-free Nigerian road trip.

1. Valid ID and Vehicle Documents

You should always travel with at least one form of valid identification, like your national ID, driver’s license, or international passport. Nigerian security agents may request them at checkpoints. Also, make sure your car papers (insurance, registration, and driver’s license) are updated.

2. Cash and Bank Cards

Mobile banking is great, but some towns in Nigeria still rely on cash, especially in remote areas where POS terminals may not work. Always carry both small cash denominations and your ATM cards in case you need to withdraw from a local bank or fuel station.

3. Snacks and Drinking Water

Traffic or road delays are part of every Nigerian road trip, especially on busy routes like Lagos-Ibadan or Abuja-Lokoja. Pack snacks like plantain chips, gala, chin-chin, and drinks. Don’t forget to carry bottled water or a reusable bottle to stay hydrated.

4. Power Bank and Charging Cables

Your phone is your map, your music source, and your emergency contact device. Keep it powered with a fully charged power bank and all necessary cables. In some rural areas, electricity may not be available when you need it.

5. First Aid Kit and Medications

It’s smart to carry painkillers, malaria medicine, allergy meds, band-aids, and hand sanitizer. Importantly, don’t forget prescriptions if you need to take any. Roads in Nigeria can be rough, and having basic health items can save the day in case of motion sickness or minor cuts.

6. Toiletries and Tissue

You might not always find restrooms that are clean or even available. Bring toilet paper, hand wipes, deodorant, and maybe a small towel or scarf for quick refreshment at pit stops.

7. Maps or Offline Navigation App

While Google Maps is helpful, mobile networks can disappear in rural areas. Download offline maps ahead of time or use apps like Maps.me. Always study your route before leaving.

8. Hoodie

Nigeria might be hot, but it can also get chilly, especially on early morning drives or when passing through the middle belt or highland areas. A hoodie helps you stay cozy during long trips or night travel.

9. Car Essentials

If you’re driving, double-check your spare tyre, jack, engine oil, and coolant. Also, carry an extra fuel can, jumper cables, and a torchlight. Many Nigerian roads are long and lonely, and help might not always be close by.

10. Entertainment

Nigerian road trips can be long, especially during festive periods. Load your phone or flash drive with good music, audiobooks, or podcasts. Laughter and vibes make the potholes more bearable.

With this checklist, you’ll be prepared for anything the journey throws at you whether it’s unexpected traffic, no fuel, or even no network. So go ahead and start packing.