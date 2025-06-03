FUOYE DVC, two others secure research facilities for varsity

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships, Research, Innovation, and Linkages (SPRIL) of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Joshua Ogunwole, alongside two other professors, has secured world-class research facilities aimed at enhancing the university’s research capacity and expanding access to global-standard scientific education for its students.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Vice-Chancellor on Media, Dr Wole Balogun, the achievement was facilitated by Professor Ogunwole, Director of Research and Development, Professor Olayide Lawal, and the renowned Professor of Industrial Chemistry, Professor Olufunke Akintayo.

The statement highlighted that Professor Ogunwole played a key role in acquiring an Advanced GPS Receiver for Space Research, a sophisticated instrument that will bolster FUOYE’s capabilities in atmospheric and space weather studies.

Meanwhile, Professors Lawal and Akintayo spearheaded the successful procurement of a major equipment consignment from Seeding Labs, aimed at upgrading the university’s research infrastructure, particularly in industrial chemistry, agriculture, and other scientific disciplines.

FUOYE has now installed a state-of-the-art Connected Autonomous Space Environment Sensor (CASES) GPS receiver, valued at $15,000 USD. This cutting-edge equipment was awarded by the Virginia Tech College of Engineering, USA, under the VT-NigerBEAR project and was formally granted to Professor Ogunwole.

The award letter commended Professor Ogunwole for his visionary leadership in advancing academic excellence and fostering international research collaboration.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olubunmi Shittu, expressed profound appreciation for the prestigious award, describing it as a testament to FUOYE’s growing reputation as a hub for groundbreaking research and international collaboration.

Professor Wayne Scales, the award signatory and Associate Vice Provost of Faculty Affairs at Virginia Tech, expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating that the College of Engineering is excited by Professor Ogunwole’s role and anticipates innovative joint research outputs between both institutions. He emphasised that data from the CASES receiver will be integral to ongoing collaborative research efforts.

Regarding the contributions of Professors Lawal and Akintayo, the statement also revealed that, with the support of the Acting VC, they secured the Seeding Labs equipment consignment.

The Department of Chemistry at FUOYE emerged as a recipient of the highly prestigious Instrumental Access Award from Seeding Labs, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. With this award, FUOYE has joined 137 global awardees of the Instrumental Access programme, representing institutions from at least 39 countries.

In a congratulatory letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, the Chief Executive Officer of Seeding Labs, Dr Melissa Wu, commended the university and expressed satisfaction with the application submitted by Professors Lawal and Akintayo. She acknowledged FUOYE’s demonstration of values sought in new awardees—institutions poised to unlock untapped scientific potential.

Professor Shittu expressed immense pride in the department’s achievement, describing it as a clear reflection of FUOYE’s rising global academic and research profile.

Key highlights of the award include the delivery of 163 laboratory equipment and supplies to FUOYE, with a replacement value of $250,000 USD. Notable among the equipment are the FPLC Chromatography System, AKTA Explore, Desiccator Cabinets, Balances, Buchi Heating Baths, Rotary Evaporators, Chemical Dryers, PCR Thermal Cyclers, and Refrigerators.

Institutions receiving the Instrumental Access Award typically contribute a cost-share fee to cover expenses related to equipment acquisition, storage, international freight, and programme management. The current rate for Nigerian institutions is $27,800 USD. However, due to Seeding Labs’ collaboration with the Schlumberger Foundation—which supports alumnae of the Faculty for the Future fellowship programme—and with Professor Akintayo being a distinguished alumna, FUOYE received a generous subsidy of $17,800 USD.

Consequently, FUOYE was required to pay only $10,000 USD, with the balance covered by the Schlumberger Foundation in support of its distinguished alumna.

Dr Melissa Wu concluded her letter by expressing optimism for a fruitful collaboration with FUOYE, particularly in advancing landmark scientific innovation and transformative research.

The arrival of the Seeding Labs equipment consignment marks a historic milestone in FUOYE’s journey toward cutting-edge research and global academic excellence.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE