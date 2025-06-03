No undue interference from Oyebanji-led executive in our activities — Ekiti Assembly

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has declared that it is not facing undue interference and pressure from the executive arm of government under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The Chairman of the House committee on media and public affairs, Babatunde Oke while addressing journalists on the second anniversary of the seventh assembly on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, said the lawmakers in the last two years have carried out their legislative duties in advancing governance and democratic dividends in the state in line with the shared prosperity agenda of the government.

According to the state House spokesman, the assembly has partnered with the executive and other arms of government to initiate laws and legislative decisions which have added greater value to the state.

Describing the state governor as a passionate and committed leader who prioritised the welfare and well-being of the residents, noted that the speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye has rallied the lawmakers over the years to change the course of lawmaking in the state and beyond.

Oke revealed that no fewer than 24 bills had been passed and signed to law by the governor since their inauguration in June 2023, with ten of those legislations in the last one year.

He said, ” From June 2023 till date, the Seventh-Assembly has provided optimal legislative support for the good governance of Ekiti State through prompt passage of Bills and Resolutions. The Assembly adopted an inclusive system of law making which encouraged relevant stakeholders to participate and submit memoranda detailing their views on proposed legislation.

“It should be noted for the record purposes that, within the last twenty-four months, the House has conducted its legislative assignments independently without undue interference by the Executive arm.

“This Assembly has passed Twenty-four (24) Bills into Law, all of which have already received the assent of the Governor, except few to be assented at the Special Plenary on Wednesday.

“It must be re-emphasised that all the Bills passed by the Seventh Assembly are predicated on providing legislative fillip to good governance in Ekiti State and securing the welfare of Ekiti people.

“Several of the Bills that have been passed by this Assembly are entirely novel to Nigeria or contain novel provisions that make such laws unique when compared with similar laws that exist in other states of the country.”

Oke explained that, ” although the Seventh-Assembly recorded significant achievements during its first year, our scorecards in recent time lend credence to the fact that we have not to rest on our oars but has surpassed the record of our first year in the second legislative session.”

