8 ways to control your anger in tough situations and remain calm

Have you ever been in a situation where you felt so angry that you couldn’t control your emotions? Maybe you were stuck in traffic, or maybe a colleague or family member did or said something that got your blood boiling.

Anger management is one of the most common challenges people face in their lifetime. You will come across tougher situations in life where you need to control your anger.

We all experience anger from time to time, it’s a natural human emotion. However, we also all want to know how to control our anger.

There are many techniques we can use to keep our anger from boiling over in tough situations.

If you’re feeling angry, there are a few things you can do to try and regain control of the situation.

1. TAKE DEEP BREATHS

When you’re angry, you might notice your breathing getting quicker and shallower. One easy way to calm your body and reduce your anger is to slow and deepen your breathing.

Try breathing slowly into your nose and out of your mouth. Breathe deeply from your belly rather than your chest. Repeat breathing as necessary. Take a few deep breaths and try to relax.

Taking a deep breath takes your focus off of whatever’s making you angry. It’s important to stay calm and not let your anger get the best of you.

2. SEE FROM ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE

Instead of allowing the anger to lead to a fight, try to see the situation from the other person’s perspective. This can help you understand why they’re acting the way they are and hopefully diffuse the situation. This is a strong way to control your anger and keep you relaxed.

3. WRITE IN YOUR JOURNAL

Journaling is one of the best ways to cool off anger. In most cases, what you can’t say, perhaps you can write. Jot down what you’re feeling and how you want to respond. Processing it through the written word can help you calm down and reassess the events leading up to your feelings.

4. COMMUNICATION





Communication dissolves anger very fast. You can communicate your feelings with the other person. Try to communicate with the other person calmly and rationally. This can be difficult, but it’s important to try and stay calm during an argument.

5. TAKE A TIME OUT

Taking a timeout helps you feel relaxed. It is giving yourself a break. Sit away from others. In this quiet time, you can process events and return your emotions to neutral. You may even find this time away from others is so helpful you want to schedule it into your daily routine.

6. WALK AWAY

Another way to control anger is by trying to walk away from the situation if possible. This can be difficult, but it’s often the best way to diffuse a tense situation. Walking away from the spot to another place is refreshing and relaxing. It helps you cool off.

7. REMEMBER WE ARE HUMANS

We are all humans, and mistakes, conflicts, and offenses are bound to happen. Always keep in mind that everyone makes mistakes and that anger isn’t always the best response.

8. TALK TO A FRIEND

Talking to a friend helps calm your nerves. Don’t stew on the events that made you angry. Help yourself process what happened by talking with a trusted, supportive friend who can possibly provide a new perspective.

It can be incredibly frustrating to experience a bout of anger and have no idea how to release the energy that is balling up inside you. We hope this article has helped you learn how to release anger constructively.

